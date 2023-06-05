AUD/USD Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 0.6460 support. The Aussie Dollar traded above the 0.6500 resistance to move into a positive zone.

The pair climbed above the 0.6580 resistance zone and the 50-hour simple moving average. It traded as high as 0.6638 and is currently consolidating gains. It is attempting another increase from the 0.6580 support zone.

The first key resistance is near 0.6635. If there is an upside break above the 0.6635 zone, the pair could rise steadily toward the 0.6660 level. Any more gains might send AUD/USD toward 0.6700.

On the downside, there is a decent support near the 0.6580 level. A downside break below the 0.6580 support might open the doors for a test of the 0.6550 support. Any more losses might send AUD/USD toward the 0.6500 support.