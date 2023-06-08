GBPNZD Wave Analysis

Thu, Jun 08, 2023 @ 07:42 GMT
  • GBPNZD reversed from support level 2.0390
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2.0730

GBPNZD recently reversed up sharply from the powerful support level 2.0390 (which stopped the two previous sharp upward impulses in October and April).

The upward reversal from the support level 2.0390 continues the clear multi-month uptrend from the start of this year.

Given the predominant uptrend, GBPNZD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 2.0730 (top of the previous minor impulse wave (i)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

