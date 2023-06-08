Thu, Jun 08, 2023 @ 12:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 30 Cash Index at Inflection Point

US 30 Cash Index at Inflection Point

XM.com
By XM.com

The US 30 cash index is hovering around 33,518 and conforming to the recent series of lower highs. On the downside, the October 13, 2023 upward sloping trendline appears to be acting as a strong support. The US 30 index has essentially entered a range-trading phase as market participants are trying to figure out their next move, especially as other US stock indices rally aggressively.

With the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) confirming this trendless market and the RSI trading almost at its 50-threshold, the onus falls on the stochastic oscillator to give some sort of a hint. This indicator has just entered its overbought territory, where it can stay for a while before signaling the next possible US 30 index move.

Should the bulls decide to regain market control and retest the August 16, 2022 high at 34,280, they would firstly have to break the 33,518-33,754 area populated by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the January 5, 2022 – October 3, 2022 downtrend, and the October 1, 2021 low. Even higher, the twin December 13, 2022 and May 10, 2021 highs at 34,930 and 35,091 respectively would clearly test the bulls’ resolve.

On the other hand, the bears would be keen on a break of the 33,317-33,483 area defined by the 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). They would then come up against the October 13, 2023 upward sloping trendline, which stands a tad above the busy 33,767-33,028 area that is set by the June 21, 2021 low, the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the 200-day SMA respectively.

To sum up, the repeated failures at 34,280 appear to have confused the US 30 bulls. The current range-trading mode is an opportunity for them to formulate their strategy, especially as the path of least resistance appears to favour the bears.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.