Tue, Jun 13, 2023 @ 09:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Technical: Squeezed Up Ahead of CPI and FOMC

Nasdaq 100 Technical: Squeezed Up Ahead of CPI and FOMC

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

Nasdaq 100 Technical: Squeezed Up Ahead of CPI and FOMC

  • The mega-cap tech Nasdaq 100 resumed its daily outperformance over the S&P 500, DJIA, and Russell 2000.
  • It closed at a 15-month high.
  • 14,540 is the key short-term support to watch.

Fig 1: US Nas 100 medium-term trend as of 13 Jun 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

Fig 2: US Nas 100 short-term trend as of 13 Jun 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

Once again, the bullish tone of the Nasdaq 100 which is heavily concentrated in the mega-cap technology-related stocks such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and NVIDIA resumed its outperformance yesterday, 12 June with a daily gain of +1.76% over the rest of the US benchmark indices; S&P 500 (+0.93%), Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.56%), and Russell 2000 (+0.40%).

From a technical analysis perspective, momentum remains positive at least in the short-term.

Squeezed up and ended yesterday’s session with a daily bullish “Marubozu”

Price actions of the US Nas 100 (a proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) have managed to stage a breakout above the upper boundary of an impending “Ascending Wedge” that now turns into a near-term pull-back support at 14,540. Ended yesterday’s session, (12 June) with a daily bullish “Marubozu” candlestick pattern which suggests that the bullish camp controlled the price of the Index from the opening to the close of the day.

Short-term momentum remains positive

In the shorter-term horizon, as depicted on the 1-hour chart, the price actions of the Index have evolved within a minor ascending channel since the 24 May 2023 low of 13,526. In addition, the 1-hour RSI oscillator has just inched up into its overbought zone (above 70%) yesterday but without any bearish divergence signal yet. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum remains intact.

14,540 key short-term pivotal support to maintain the bullish tone with next intermediate resistances coming in at 15,100 and 15,270; defined by a confluence of elements (the medium swing high areas of 2 February/29 March 2022, the upper boundary of the minor ascending channel & a Fibonacci retracement/extension cluster).

On the flip side, failure to hold above 14,540 exposes the next support at 14,220 (also the 20-day moving average).

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.