Tue, Jun 13, 2023 @ 15:00 GMT
EURAUD Getting Closer to Key Area

XM.com
By XM.com

EURAUD’s drop continues, cancelling out most of the upward move recorded since the March 6, 2023 bullish breakout. The pair is hovering just above the 1.5831 level as a pattern of lower higher and lower lows is in place. This raises the possibility of a small upleg from current levels, setting the scene for an even more aggressive sell-off afterwards.

The recent price action continues to enjoy the support of the momentum indicators. The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) is pointing to a decent bearish trend, but it appears to be very close to its peak. In addition, the stochastic oscillator has returned to its oversold area, where it can stay there for a while before signaling the next bullish move.

Should the bulls decide to stage a small recovery, they would try to break the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.6058. The path then becomes trickier at the busy 1.6250-1.6323 area. This range has repeatedly proved its importance and it is currently defined by the February 11, 2016 high and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

On the other hand, the bears appear determined for a move towards the 1.5612-1.5741 range where the upper boundary of the October 2022-March 2023 rectangle resides. However, they firstly have to overcome the support set by the January 24, 2014 high at 1.5831. Even lower, the 1.5357-1.5465 area could prove tougher to crack.

To sum up, EURAUD bears are finally staging their comeback, but their true determination is yet to be put to the test.

