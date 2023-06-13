EURAUD Getting Closer to Key Area

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURAUD’s drop continues, cancelling out most of the upward move recorded since the March 6, 2023 bullish breakout. The pair is hovering just above the 1.5831 level as a pattern of lower higher and lower lows is in place. This raises the possibility of a small upleg from current levels, setting the scene for an even more aggressive sell-off afterwards.

The recent price action continues to enjoy the support of the momentum indicators. The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) is pointing to a decent bearish trend, but it appears to be very close to its peak. In addition, the stochastic oscillator has returned to its oversold area, where it can stay there for a while before signaling the next bullish move.

Should the bulls decide to stage a small recovery, they would try to break the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.6058. The path then becomes trickier at the busy 1.6250-1.6323 area. This range has repeatedly proved its importance and it is currently defined by the February 11, 2016 high and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

On the other hand, the bears appear determined for a move towards the 1.5612-1.5741 range where the upper boundary of the October 2022-March 2023 rectangle resides. However, they firstly have to overcome the support set by the January 24, 2014 high at 1.5831. Even lower, the 1.5357-1.5465 area could prove tougher to crack.

To sum up, EURAUD bears are finally staging their comeback, but their true determination is yet to be put to the test.