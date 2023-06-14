Wed, Jun 14, 2023 @ 06:22 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisS&P 500 Wave Analysis

S&P 500 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • S&P 500 broke key resistance level 4310.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 4450.00

S&P 500 index recently broke sharply above the key resistance level 4310.00 (former multi-month high from August).

The breakout of the resistance level 4310.00 accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from the start of March.

Given the strong multi-month uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 4450.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.