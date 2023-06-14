S&P 500 Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

S&P 500 broke key resistance level 4310.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 4450.00

S&P 500 index recently broke sharply above the key resistance level 4310.00 (former multi-month high from August).

The breakout of the resistance level 4310.00 accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from the start of March.

Given the strong multi-month uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 4450.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).