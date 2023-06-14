Wed, Jun 14, 2023 @ 11:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSPX Favors Rally With Bullish Momentum & Remain Supported

SPX Favors Rally With Bullish Momentum & Remain Supported

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term, SPX favors upside in wave ((iii)) of 3 started from 4048.28 low of 5.04.2023 and expect to remain supported in pullback. It is nesting as the part of impulse Elliott wave structure and favors further upside. It placed 2 of (3) at 3838.24 low and ((i)) of 3 at 4186.92 high. Within wave ((i)), it favored ended (i) at 4039.49 high and (ii) at 3914.24 low as 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. It finished (iii) at 4162.57 high and (iv) at 4049.35 low. Finally, it finished (v) at 4186.92 high as ((i)) of 3. It retraced in ((ii)) at 4048.28 low as 0.382 Fibonacci retracement of ((i)). Above there, it favors higher in ((iii)) of 3 and expect few more highs to finish it before starts ((iv)) pullback.

It placed (i) of ((iii)) at 4212.91 high and (ii) at 4103.98 low. (ii) was corrected 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of (i). Currently, it favors higher in (iii) of ((iii)) as extended Elliott wave sequence. It placed i of (iii) at 4217 high, ii at 4166.15 low. Currently, it favors higher in iii of (iii) and can see further upside to finish it before pullback starts in iv of (iii). It expect few more highs and can extend between 4398 -4614 area to finish ((iii)) before pullback starts in ((iv)) of 3.

SPX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

SPX Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.