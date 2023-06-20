NZDJPY Wave Analysis

- NZDJPY reversed from resistance level 88.00
- Likely to fall to support level 87.20
NZDJPY currency pair recently reversed down after the pair failed to keep the ground above the key resistance level 88.00 (former multi-month high from last December).
The downward reversal from the resistance level 88.00 stopped the 2 of the earlier upward impulse waves – C and (iii).
Given the overbought daily Stochastic, NZDJPY can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 87.20 (former top of the previous impulse wave A).