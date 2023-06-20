Tue, Jun 20, 2023 @ 04:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Dips Turn Attractive In Near-Term

GBP/USD: Dips Turn Attractive In Near-Term

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD climbed above the 1.2750 and 1.2800 resistance levels.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.2765 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD started a downside correction from the 1.0970 zone.
  • Gold price is facing heavy resistance near the $1,965 level.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a major increase above the 1.2720 resistance against the US Dollar. GBP/USD settled above 1.2700 to move into a bullish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.2800 resistance. It traded as high as 1.2848 and settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

Recently, there was a minor downside correction below 1.2800. The pair dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2629 swing low to the 1.2848 high.

Immediate support is near the 1.2770 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near 1.2765 on the same chart. It is close to the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2629 swing low to the 1.2848 high.

The next major support is near the 1.2715 level. If there is a downside break below the 1.2715 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.2650 support.

Any more losses might send GBP/USD toward 1.2600. If there is a fresh increase, the pair could face resistance near 1.2850. The first major resistance is near the 1.2920 level. If there is a move above the 1.2920 resistance, the pair could rise toward 1.3000.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair rallied above the 1.0900 resistance zone and recently started a short-term downside correction.

Economic Releases

  • Euro Zone Current Account for April 2023 – Forecast €30.1B versus €31.6B previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.