Tue, Jun 20, 2023 @ 11:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: The Pair is Expected to Depreciate in a New Trend

USD/JPY: The Pair is Expected to Depreciate in a New Trend

Orbex
By Orbex

The USDJPY currency seems to be forming a bearish trend. Most likely, the trend takes the form of a double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, within which the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed.

The wave Ⓧ is a double zigzag consisting of intermediate sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y).

At the moment, the market may be at the very beginning of the primary wave Ⓨ. Probably, this wave will have a standard zigzag shape (A)-(B)-(C).

The end of the first impulse sub-wave (A) is possible near the minimum of 129.64.

However, in an alternative scenario, the wave Ⓧ continues to build.

In waves Ⓧ, we see completed intermediate sub-waves (W) and (X).

Most likely, the final actionary wave (Y) is being constructed on the last section of the chart, the internal structure of which hints at a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.

We expect a bullish movement towards 146.16, where the primary wave Ⓧ will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓦ.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.