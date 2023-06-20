USD/JPY: The Pair is Expected to Depreciate in a New Trend

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The USDJPY currency seems to be forming a bearish trend. Most likely, the trend takes the form of a double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, within which the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed.

The wave Ⓧ is a double zigzag consisting of intermediate sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y).

At the moment, the market may be at the very beginning of the primary wave Ⓨ. Probably, this wave will have a standard zigzag shape (A)-(B)-(C).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The end of the first impulse sub-wave (A) is possible near the minimum of 129.64.

However, in an alternative scenario, the wave Ⓧ continues to build.

In waves Ⓧ, we see completed intermediate sub-waves (W) and (X).

Most likely, the final actionary wave (Y) is being constructed on the last section of the chart, the internal structure of which hints at a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.

We expect a bullish movement towards 146.16, where the primary wave Ⓧ will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓦ.