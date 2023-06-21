Wed, Jun 21, 2023 @ 05:22 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDJPY reversed from resistance level 97.50
  • Likely to fall to support level 95.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 97.50, which stopped the weekly uptrend in the middle of last year.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 97.50 stopped the previous weekly upward impulse sequence from March .

Given the strength of the resistance level 97.50 and the overbought weekly Stochastic, AUDJPY can be expected to correct down further to the next string support level 95.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.