Wed, Jun 21, 2023 @ 11:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisShort-term Vulnerability for Precious Metals

Short-term Vulnerability for Precious Metals

FxPro
By FxPro

After a very mixed start to June, platinum, silver and gold are moving into a friendly downtrend. However, a technical correction is unlikely to break the long-term bullish trend.

Platinum has lost over 3% since the beginning of the month, adding to the previous 10% drop from May’s highs, to end the month near $960, the lows of the second half of March.

The current sell-off looks like a liquidation of positions for funds focused on the longer-term technical picture. We see increased selling pressure for the third session back-to-back following a break below the 200 and 50-week moving averages (MA). However, platinum has not entered oversold territory, leaving the potential for a decline towards $900, where it has repeatedly found support since late 2015.

Silver is testing support at $23.2 for the third time since early June, following a sharp 3% fall on Tuesday. However, the metal has rallied more than 7.5% in the two weeks since the end of May. The price has reversed and failed to break above the 50-day MA and the 50% level from May. Silver would need to fall another $1 to $22.15 to reach strong support at the 50 and 200-week MA.

Gold’s bounce back to $1931/oz took it back to the June lows and has not been consistently lower since March. The multi-year bullish trend in 2018 was interrupted by a brief dip below the 200-week MA in August-November last year, the period of global central banks’ most aggressive rate hikes. This line is now targeting $1860 by the end of the year.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.