USD/JPY Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/JPY at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 139.90 support zone. The US Dollar climbed higher above the 141.25 resistance zone against the Japanese Yen.

A high is formed near 142.20 and the pair is now correcting gains. Immediate resistance on the upside is near the 50-hour simple moving average at 141.70. The first major resistance is near the 142.20 level, above which the pair might gain bullish momentum.

The next major resistance is near the 142.80 zone. A clear break above the 142.80 resistance could push the price further higher toward 144.00.

If there is a fresh decline, the pair might find bids near the 141.25 level. The next support sits near the 140.30 zone, below which there is a risk of more downsides toward the 139.90 level.