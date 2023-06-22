EURAUD Wave Analysis

Thu, Jun 22, 2023 @ 04:26 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURAUD broke round resistance level 1.6000
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6300

EURAUD currency pair recently broke the round resistance level 1.6000, former strong support from April of last year.

The breakout of the resistance level 1.6000 accelerated the active short-term correction 2 .

Given the strongly bearish AUD sentiment seen across the FX markets today , EURAUD can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.6300 (target price for the completion of the active correction 2).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

