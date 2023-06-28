Wed, Jun 28, 2023 @ 09:08 GMT
S&P 500 Futures (ES) Looking to Extend Rally Higher

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave View in E-mini S&P 500 Futures (ES) suggests the rally from 3.13.2023 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 3.13 low, wave ((i)) ended at 4206.25 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 4062.25. The Index extends higher in wave ((iii)) towards 4493.75. Pullback in wave ((iv)) completed at 4368.59 with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure.

Down from wave ((iii)), wave i ended at 4410.5 and wave ii ended at 4444.75. Index then resumes lower in wave iii towards 4403.5, and rally in wave iv ended at 4430.75. The last leg lower wave v ended at 4393 which completed wave (a). Index then rally in wave (b) towards 4427 and wave (c) lower ended at 4368.59 which completed wave ((iv)) in higher degree. Index has turned higher in wave ((v)). Up from wave ((iv)), wave i ended at 4387.75 and pullback in wave ii ended at 4371.50. Index then resumes higher in wave iii towards 4424.75 and dips in wave iv ended at 4407. Near term, as far as pivot at 4368.59 low stays intact, expect Index to extend higher.

S&P 500 Futures (ES) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

ES_F Elliott Wave Video

