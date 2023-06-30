USD/JPY Accelerates Higher and Seems Unstoppable

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

USD/JPY extended gains above the 144.00 resistance zone.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 144.15 on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD is stuck in a range below the 1.1000 resistance.

GBP/USD extended its decline below the 1.2680 support.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a steady increase above the 142.50 resistance against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke many hurdles near 143.50 to move further into a positive zone.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair gained pace above 144.00. It also settled well above the 144.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

It seems like the bulls are aiming for more gains above the 145.00 resistance. On the upside, the first major resistance above 145.00 is near the 145.50 zone.

If there is a move above the 145.50 resistance, the pair could rise toward 146.20. Any more gains might send USD/JPY toward the 147.00 level.

Immediate support is near the 144.20 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 144.15 on the same chart. The next major support is near the 143.65 level. If there is a downside break below the 143.65 support, the pair could decline toward the 143.00 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is struggling to clear the 1.1000 resistance zone and there are chances of a downside correction.

Economic Releases