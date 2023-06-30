Fri, Jun 30, 2023 @ 05:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Accelerates Higher and Seems Unstoppable

USD/JPY Accelerates Higher and Seems Unstoppable

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY extended gains above the 144.00 resistance zone.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 144.15 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is stuck in a range below the 1.1000 resistance.
  • GBP/USD extended its decline below the 1.2680 support.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a steady increase above the 142.50 resistance against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke many hurdles near 143.50 to move further into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair gained pace above 144.00. It also settled well above the 144.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

It seems like the bulls are aiming for more gains above the 145.00 resistance. On the upside, the first major resistance above 145.00 is near the 145.50 zone.

If there is a move above the 145.50 resistance, the pair could rise toward 146.20. Any more gains might send USD/JPY toward the 147.00 level.

Immediate support is near the 144.20 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 144.15 on the same chart. The next major support is near the 143.65 level. If there is a downside break below the 143.65 support, the pair could decline toward the 143.00 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is struggling to clear the 1.1000 resistance zone and there are chances of a downside correction.

Economic Releases

  • UK GDP for Q1 2023 (QoQ) – Forecast +0.1%, versus +0.1% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for June 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +5.6%, versus +6.1% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for June 2023 (MoM) – Forecast 0%, versus 0% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.