Mon, Jul 03, 2023 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Could Resume Increase Above 1.0950

EUR/USD Could Resume Increase Above 1.0950

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD corrected lower and tested the 1.0835 support.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0925 on the 4-hour chart.
  • GBP/USD is finding bids near the 1.2600 support zone.
  • The US ISM Manufacturing Index could increase from 46.9 to 47.2 in June 2023.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro started a downside correction below the 1.0950 support against the US Dollar. EUR/USD even traded below the 1.0880 level before the bulls appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair found support near the 1.0835 zone. It remained stable and recently started a fresh increase. It is now trading well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

It is now consolidating near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0976 swing high to the 1.0935 low. On the upside, the first major resistance is near 1.0925.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0925 on the same chart. The trend line is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0976 swing high to the 1.0935 low.

If there is a move above the 1.0925 resistance, the pair could rise toward 1.0950. Any more gains might send EUR/USD toward the 1.1010 level.

Immediate support is near the 1.0865 level. The next major support is near the 1.0835 level. If there is a downside break below the 1.0835 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.0750 support.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair corrected lower sharply below the 1.2750 support and retested the 1.2600 support.

Economic Releases

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for June 2023 – Forecast 41, versus 41 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for June 2023 – Forecast 43.6, versus 43.6 previous.
  • UK Manufacturing PMI for June 2023 – Forecast 46.2, versus 46.2 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for June 2023 – Forecast 46.3, versus 46.3 previous.
  • US ISM Manufacturing Index for June 2023 – Forecast 47.2, versus 46.9 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.