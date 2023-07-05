Wed, Jul 05, 2023 @ 02:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI crude oil broke daily Triangle
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 72.80

WTI crude oil recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily Triangle from the end of May.

The breakout of this resistance zone this Triangle follows the earlier breakout of the round resistance level 70.00, which strengthened the bullish pressure on this instrument.

Given the strength of the nearby powerful support level 68.00, WTI crude oil can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 72.80 (top of the previous minor correction 2 from June).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.