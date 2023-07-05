Can Oil Reverse after OPEC+ Meeting?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, have decided to extend cuts to their oil production to support oil prices and boost income. This move comes despite weakened demand due to the sluggish economy. The voluntary reductions, which will continue through next year, have had a limited impact on oil prices, providing some relief to consumers worldwide and allowing US drivers to fill their tanks more affordably. The extension of cuts by Saudi Arabia indicates the uncertain outlook for fuel demand, even as travel increases. Both countries require sustained high oil revenue for their economic objectives. Russia, in particular, faces the challenge of Western sanctions, resulting in lower export revenue. Let’s now see whatever clue the price action may hold for us.

US Dollar – H4 Timeframe

We will look at the US Dollar majorly because the Crude oil CFDs I will analyze in this piece are all paired against the US Dollar. The price action, as seen on the attached chart, shows the price leaning on a support trendline which sits perfectly within the vicinity of the 50 and 100 period moving averages; this suggests the likelihood of a bullish price action from the Dollar, which may be short-lived nonetheless.

Analyst’s Expectations:

Direction: Bullish

Target: 103.497

Invalidation: 102.739

XTIUSD – H4 Timeframe

XTIUSD (US Oil) is currently trading within a consolidation pattern. The main reason why I am going to be somewhat conservative on my risk exposure in this trade is the fact that the Dollar seems to be prepping for a bullish recovery, which could negatively impact the price action here and cause a rejection from the resistance trendline I have drawn on the attached chart. To avoid unpleasant experiences, I will patiently wait for a break out of the consolidation zone before taking in trade in the direction of the breakout. Remember, a missed trade is much better than a lost one – protect yourself, folks!

Analyst’s Expectations:

Direction: Bullish

Target: 75.08

Invalidation: 69.78

XBRUSD – H4 Timeframe

XBRUSD is creating a similar price action to what we have just seen on XTIUSD and will, as a result, be treated similarly. I expect to see the price break out of the zone before taking a position. This breakout will be the trigger required before taking a market stake.

Analyst’s Expectations:

Direction: Bullish

Target: 78.71

Invalidation: 74.47



CONCLUSION

The trading of CFDs comes at a risk. Thus, to succeed, you have to manage risks properly. To avoid costly mistakes while you look to trade these opportunities, be sure to do your due diligence and manage your risk appropriately.