AUD/USD Could Struggle Near 0.6750, FOMC Minutes Next

Key Highlights

  • AUD/USD found support near 0.6595 and corrected higher.
  • It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near 0.6640 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD might gain bullish momentum.
  • Crude oil prices are rising toward the $72.50 resistance.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar found support near 0.6600 after a major decline against the US Dollar. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.6595 and recently started an upside correction.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair climbed above the 0.6625 resistance zone. It also broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near 0.6640.

The pair climbed above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours) and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6899 swing high to the 0.6595 low. It is now rising toward a couple of key hurdles.

On the upside, the first major resistance is near 0.6750. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6899 swing high to the 0.6595 low. The next major resistance is near 0.6780.

If there is a move above the 0.6780 resistance, the pair could rise toward 0.6800. Any more gains might send AUD/USD toward the 0.6850 level.

Immediate support is near the 0.6640 level. The next major support is near the 0.6600 level. If there is a downside break below the 0.6600 support, the pair could decline toward the 0.6520 level in the near term.

Looking at crude oil prices, there was a fresh increase from the $66.90 zone and there could be a move toward $72.50.

Economic Releases

  • Germany’s Services PMI for June 2023 – Forecast 54.1, versus 54.1 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for June 2023 – Forecast 52.4, versus 52.4 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for June 2023 – Forecast 53.7, versus 53.7 previous.
  • FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

