Gold Price Struggles While Crude Oil Price Aims Higher

Gold price is moving lower below the $1,918 support. Crude oil price is rising as the bulls aim for a move above the $72.20 resistance.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

Gold price failed to clear the $1,930 resistance and start a fresh decline against the US Dollar.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,925 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

Crude oil prices are also moving higher above the $71.50 resistance zone.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $70.50 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price struggled to start a fresh increase above the $1,930 resistance. The price started a fresh decline below the $1,918 support.

There was a close below the 50-hour simple moving average and $1,912. It tested the $1,910 support zone. A low is formed at $1,902.60 and the price is now consolidating losses above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,927 swing high to the $1,902 low.

The price is now facing resistance near the $1,912 level. The next major resistance is near the 50-hour simple moving average at $1,918. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,927 swing high to the $1,902 low.

The main resistance is near a bearish trend line at $1,925 and then $1,930. An upside break above the $1,930 resistance could send Gold price toward $1,938. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $1,950 level.

Initial support on the downside is near the $1,902 level. The first major support is near the $1,892 level. If there is a downside break below the $1,892 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $1,880 support.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price remained stable above the $69.50 support against the US Dollar. A base was formed and the price started a decent increase above the $71 level.

There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $72.32 swing high to the $70.23 low. It is now trading above the 50-hour simple moving average and the RSI is rising toward 60.

The bulls are showing strength above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $72.32 swing high to the $70.23 low.

If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $72.20. The first major resistance is near the $72.50 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $74.00 level in the coming days.

Conversely, the price might correct gains and retest the 50-hour simple moving average at $71.50. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near $70.50 and a connecting bullish trend line. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $69.50. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $68.20 support zone.