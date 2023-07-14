Fri, Jul 14, 2023 @ 11:48 GMT
XAGUSD Analysis: Silver Price Up Over 7% in 2 Days

On Friday morning the price of silver was USD 24.8. The sharp rise was triggered by the weakening of the dollar on Wednesday, which was influenced by inflation data in the US.

When looking for reasons why silver is stronger than other commodity markets (for example, gold has risen in price by no more than 1.5% over the same period), you may not find satisfying explanations, but pay attention to information on twitter by Robert Kiyosaki (author of the books in the Rich Dad series). In his opinion, on August 22 in South Africa, at the BRICS forum, the creation of a currency backed by gold will be announced. Therefore, Robert predicts problems for the US dollar and suggests considering buying gold, silver, and bitcoin.

In the meantime, the XAG/USD chart shows that the price of silver has approached the upper boundary of the long-term descending channel (shown in red). If the bulls try to reach the upper border of the channel, then perhaps before that we will see a test of the level of 24.5, which previously served as both support and resistance.

