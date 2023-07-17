USD/CAD Completed Five Wave Bearish Cycle, Now Three Wave Rally in View

Mon, Jul 17, 2023 @ 09:38 GMT
Elliott Wave Financial Service
USDCAD has been bearish for the last few weeks and unfolded five waves down from 1.3657, which is an impulse and we know that every impulse will be retraced by a three-wave recovery, minimum. As such, we think this three-wave recovery can be now underway after a sharp bounce in the last few sessions, from a new low, which suggests that wave (5) is bottoming. As such, be aware of more upside in the near-term, possibly back to 1.332-1.3380 key resistance area.

Traders should also keep an eye on that daily trendline support; we have to see this one broken before major change in trend is coming into play. IN fact, while this trendline holds a drop from 2022 highs can even be wave B.

