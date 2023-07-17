USD/CAD Completed Five Wave Bearish Cycle, Now Three Wave Rally in View

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDCAD has been bearish for the last few weeks and unfolded five waves down from 1.3657, which is an impulse and we know that every impulse will be retraced by a three-wave recovery, minimum. As such, we think this three-wave recovery can be now underway after a sharp bounce in the last few sessions, from a new low, which suggests that wave (5) is bottoming. As such, be aware of more upside in the near-term, possibly back to 1.332-1.3380 key resistance area.

Traders should also keep an eye on that daily trendline support; we have to see this one broken before major change in trend is coming into play. IN fact, while this trendline holds a drop from 2022 highs can even be wave B.