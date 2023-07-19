Wed, Jul 19, 2023 @ 12:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Hits July Low

Bitcoin Hits July Low

FxPro
By FxPro

The crypto community continues to discuss the victory of Ripple Labs in court against the SEC, expecting that the regulator:

  • also loses in court against Binance, Coinbase;
  • approves Black Rock’s Bitcoin ETF application.

Crypto exchanges are resuming trading in the XRP token, and according to media reports, Congressman Richie Torres has appealed to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to stop attacking cryptocurrencies.

However, the BTC/USD chart does not show the proper bullish mood, having updated the July low yesterday. Moreover, we can see:

  • bearish engulfing on July 13-14 on the daily chart — a pattern indicating strong selling pressure at the top of the market;
  • slow downward drift after this pattern.

This behaviour of the BTC/USD price may indicate that the bulls cannot take the initiative in the market, despite the positive fundamental background. This should alert those who believe in growth — especially if the price of BTC/USD continues to decline within the channel shown in red.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.