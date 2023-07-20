Thu, Jul 20, 2023 @ 05:29 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq (NQ) Pullback Should Continue to Find Support

Nasdaq (NQ) Pullback Should Continue to Find Support

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Nasdaq (NQ) suggests the rally from 6.27.2023 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 6.27.2023 low, wave ((i)) ended at 15432 and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 15064.5. Internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) unfolded as a double three structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (w) ended at 15111.5, wave (x) ended at 15359.75 and wave (y) lower ended at 15064.5. This completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree. The Index has resumed higher in wave ((iii)).

Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 15239.75 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 15109.50. The Index resumes higher in wave (iii) towards 15857.25 and dips in wave (iv) ended at 15661.50. Final leg higher wave (v) ended at 16062.75 which completed wave ((iii)). Pullback in wave ((iv)) is in progress as a zigzag structure. Down from wave ((iii)), wave (a) ended at 15911.25 and wave (b) ended at 16000. Expect wave (c) of ((iv)) to end soon. The Index should then resume higher in wave ((v)) to complete cycle from 6.7.2023 low. Near term, as far as pivot at 15064.5 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Nasdaq (NQ) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

NQ Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.