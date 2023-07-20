Thu, Jul 20, 2023 @ 15:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD Sustains Monthly Neutral Status

BTCUSD Sustains Monthly Neutral Status

XM.com
By XM.com

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) has been range bound between 31,450 and 29,550 for a month now. This is a familiar range territory, which the popular crypto used to visit occasionally during the previous two years.

The Stochastic oscillator is looking to pivot northwards in the oversold region, flagging a potential upside reversal. That said, the RSI and MACD are sustaining a negative trajectory, keeping optimism for an upside correction low after the price dropped below the 20-day SMA.

The bulls will need to lift the price back above the 20-day SMA at 30,316 to gain access to the 31,450 ceiling. Should they successfully re-activate the 2023 uptrend above the range, they could form a new higher high within the 32,750-33,000 former constraining zone. The 34,000 psychological mark could be the next destination.

If the price breaks its sideways move below 29,550, support could develop somewhere between the 50-day SMA at 28,819 and the 28,830 barrier. Failure to rebound there would shift the attention straight to the ascending trendline at 26,660, which has been navigating the market higher since the end of 2022. Slightly lower, the 200-day SMA could be another important spot, as a violation at this point would enhance concerns of a down-trending market.

All in all, BTCUSD is maintaining a neutral status in the short-term picture. A bounce above 31,450 or a drop below 29,550 could provide the next direction in the market.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.