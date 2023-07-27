Gold Price Aims Higher, US GDP Report Next

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price is eyeing an upside break above the $1,975 resistance.

A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,955 on the 4-hour chart.

Crude oil prices might climb further above $80.

The US GDP could grow 1.8% in Q2 2023 (Preliminary), down from 2.0%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price found support near $1,950 against the US Dollar. The price seems to be forming a base above $1,950 and slowly moving higher.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price was able to settle above $1,950 and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

Recently, there was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,987 swing high to the $1,951 low. However, it is now facing a key barrier at $1,975.

The next major resistance is near the $1,978 level or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,987 swing high to the $1,951 low, above which the price could rise toward $1,985.

Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,992 resistance level or even $2,000. Conversely, the price might correct lower. Initial support is near the $1,958 level. The next major support is near $1,955. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,955 on the same chart.

If the bulls fail to protect the $1,955 support, there is a risk of a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline toward the $1,925 level.

Looking at crude oil prices, there was a steady increase and it seems like the bulls might aim for a move toward the $82 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today