Thu, Jul 27, 2023 @ 05:28 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Aims Higher, US GDP Report Next

Gold Price Aims Higher, US GDP Report Next

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price is eyeing an upside break above the $1,975 resistance.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,955 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Crude oil prices might climb further above $80.
  • The US GDP could grow 1.8% in Q2 2023 (Preliminary), down from 2.0%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price found support near $1,950 against the US Dollar. The price seems to be forming a base above $1,950 and slowly moving higher.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price was able to settle above $1,950 and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

Recently, there was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,987 swing high to the $1,951 low. However, it is now facing a key barrier at $1,975.

The next major resistance is near the $1,978 level or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,987 swing high to the $1,951 low, above which the price could rise toward $1,985.

Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,992 resistance level or even $2,000. Conversely, the price might correct lower. Initial support is near the $1,958 level. The next major support is near $1,955. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,955 on the same chart.

If the bulls fail to protect the $1,955 support, there is a risk of a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline toward the $1,925 level.

Looking at crude oil prices, there was a steady increase and it seems like the bulls might aim for a move toward the $82 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Gross Domestic Product for Q2 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 1.8% versus previous 2.0%.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 235K, versus 228K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.