GBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPJPY reversed from key support level 179.45
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 184.00

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 179.45 (which stopped the previous waves a and b).

The support level 179.45 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 184.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

