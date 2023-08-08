Tue, Aug 08, 2023 @ 05:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDJPY reversed from pivotal support level 93.00
  • Likely to test resistance level 95.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 93.00, former strong resistance from December and February, which also reversed the pair sharply in July.

The upward reversal from the support level 93.00 is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star.

Given the strongly bearish yen sentiment, AUDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 95.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.