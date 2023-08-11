Fri, Aug 11, 2023 @ 05:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Extends Rally, Can It Reach 150?

USD/JPY Extends Rally, Can It Reach 150?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY is rising above the 142.00 resistance.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near 143.80 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is recovering losses and trading well above 1.0950.
  • Crude oil prices are struggling to surpass $85.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a fresh increase above the 140.00 pivot level against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke the 142.50 resistance to enter further into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above the 142.50 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

There was also a spike above the 144.00 level. The pair traded to a new multi-week high and might extend gains above the 145.00 level. The next major resistance is near the 146.20 level. A close above the 146.20 resistance could push the pair toward 148.00. Any more gains could start a fresh increase toward the 150.00 level.

Initial support is near the 143.80 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 143.80 on the same chart.

The next major support is near 143.00, below which USD/JPY could gain bearish momentum. In the stated case, the pair could test the 142.00 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started an upside correction and was able to clear the 1.1000 resistance zone.

Economic Releases

  • UK GDP for Q2 2023 (Preliminary) (QoQ) – Forecast 0%, versus +0.1% previous.
  • UK Industrial Production for June 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.1%, versus -0.6% previous.
  • UK Manufacturing Production for June 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus -0.2% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.