Wed, Aug 16, 2023 @ 02:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURAUD Wave Analysis

EURAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURAUD reversed from support level 1.6770
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6930

EURAUD currency pair recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 1.6770 (former multi-month high from April).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.6770 continues the minor impulse waves v and 3, which belong to the intermediate impulse wave (C) from June.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURAUD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.6930, target for the completion of the active impulse waves v and 3.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.