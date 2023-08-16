Wed, Aug 16, 2023 @ 08:01 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver (XAGUSD) Short Term Bearish Structure

Silver (XAGUSD) Short Term Bearish Structure

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Silver (XAGUSD) cycle from 5.5.2023 high remains in progress with extreme area target of 18.78 – 21.26. Near term, cycle from 7.27.2023 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from 7.27.2023 peak, wave ((i)) ended at 24.03 and wave ((ii)) rally ended at 24.85. The 1 hour chart below shows the wave ((ii)) starting point. The metal then extended lower in wave ((iii)). Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 23.37 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 23.78. The metal extended lower in wave (iii) towards 22.6 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 23. Final leg wave (v) ended at 22.21 which completed wave ((iii)).

Corrective bounce in wave ((iv)) is proposed complete at 22.70. Expect the metal to extend lower in wave ((v)) to complete wave 3 in higher degree. Afterwards, it should rally in wave 4 to correct cycle from 7.27.2023 high before it resumes lower again. As far as pivot at 24.85 high stays intact, expect wave 4 rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside in wave 5. Potential target lower is the extreme area from 5.5.2023 peak at 18.78 – 21.26 where buyers should appear.

XAGUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

XAGUSD (Silver) Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.