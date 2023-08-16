USD/CAD Analysis: The Loonie Strengthens amid Rising Inflation

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yesterday, data from Statistics Canada was published, which testified to the stability of inflation in the country: the rise in prices for the month amounted to +0.6% (+0.3% was expected).

This increased the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will raise the rate yet again. Now it is at a maximum for 22 years and is 5.0%.

As a result, USD/CAD is declining today after a volatile Tuesday.

Bullish arguments:

→ the price may be supported by the median line and the lower limit of the current ascending channel;

→ the price may be supported by the level of 1.34, which previously served as resistance;

→ support may continue to be provided by the level of 1.344.

Bearish arguments:

→ the price made a false breakout of the top on August 8;

→ resistance is provided by the psychological level at 1.35;

→ divergence on the RSI indicator;

→ the price is in the zone of a sharp fall in the rate recorded on June 1 — sellers can maintain control.

Since August 1, the USD/CAD rate has risen by more than 2.3%. In such conditions, a correction may be a fairly natural scenario.

