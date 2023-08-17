Thu, Aug 17, 2023 @ 05:35 GMT
AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD broke support level 0.6460
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6400

AUDUSD currency pair under the bearish pressure after breaking below the key support level 0.6460 (which stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (1) at the end of May).

The breakout of the support level 0.6460 accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (3) from June.

Given the clear daily downtrend and strong USD gains, AUDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6400 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

