Dollar Can Complete a Five Wave Rise, Be Aware of a Retracement

The USD edged slightly higher, and stocks hit new lows for the week yesterday after the release of FOMC minutes. These minutes revealed that officials expressed concerns about the pace of inflation and noted the possibility of additional rate hikes unless future data suggests otherwise. So USD index retested the highs, but notice that market can be coming into the end of a fifth wave with potential wedge formation, which normally suggests that a bearish reversal is about to happen. As such, dont be surprised if the market slows down here, which on the other side can also cause some relieve rally for stocks.

