Thu, Aug 24, 2023 @ 05:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD reversed from support level 0.6400
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6500

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.6400, which also reversed the pair In November, standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily down channel from February.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.6400 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave 3 from the middle of July.

Given the strength of the support level 0.6400 and the oversold daily Stochastic, AUDUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.6500.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.