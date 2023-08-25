Fri, Aug 25, 2023 @ 06:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURGBP reversed from support level 0.8500
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8600

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.8500 (previous monthly low from July) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.8500 stopped the earlier short-term impulse waves iii and 3 of the impulse wave (3) from February.

Given the strength of the support level 0.8500 and the oversold daily Stochastic, EURGBP can be expected to rise further toward the next support level 0.8600.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ECN Forex Trading Explained

The EUR/USD

Taking Your First Live Forex Trade

What is Forex Trading?

A Beginner’s Guide to the Japanese Yen

This One Trick Can Change Your Trading Results

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.