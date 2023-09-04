USDJPY Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY reversed from support level 144.85

Likely to test resistance level 147.40

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 144.85 (former resistance from the end of June), intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from the start of August.

The upward reversal from the support level 144.85 continues the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strong daily uptrend, USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 147.40 (previous monthly high from August).