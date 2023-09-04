Mon, Sep 04, 2023 @ 08:11 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY reversed from support level 144.85
  • Likely to test resistance level 147.40

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 144.85 (former resistance from the end of June), intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from the start of August.

The upward reversal from the support level 144.85 continues the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strong daily uptrend, USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 147.40 (previous monthly high from August).

