Fri, Sep 08, 2023 @ 05:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPCAD Wave Analysis

GBPCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCAD reversed from key support level 1.7025
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.7300

GBPCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.7025 (low of the previous minor correction iv), intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 1.7025 was strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from June.

Given the clear daily uptrend, GBPCAD can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.7300 (which reversed the previous waves 1 and i).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.