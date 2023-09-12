Tue, Sep 12, 2023 @ 10:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisOil Price Stabilizes Near Year's Highs

Oil Price Stabilizes Near Year’s Highs

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Last week, the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia confirmed plans to reduce production by the end of the year, which contributed to an increase in oil prices.

At the beginning of this week, the WTI price stabilized in the range of 85.50 – 87.50. Will the upward trend continue, which will benefit oil producers?

On Tuesday morning, the price is within the triangle formed from the median line of the ascending channel (shown in blue) and the level of 87.50. A breakout of this triangle can occur in both directions.

Bullish arguments:

→ The price is within the ascending channels, both short-term (built on the 1h and 4h charts) and long-term (built on the daily chart).

→ A series of rising lows is forming on the chart, indicating that demand is active.

→ Technically, the market may be supported by the level of 85.50, which previously served as resistance.

→ Oil supplies may be disrupted due to various storms. For example, in eastern Libya, 4 ports were closed due to flooding and a storm, which killed about 2,000 people.

Bearish arguments:

→ News about economic slowdown in various regions (China, Europe) should weaken demand.

→ On September 11, the price of oil renewed its multi-month high, but retreated very quickly. The behavior was similar to a bull trap — a sign of a weak market that could be a harbinger of downward momentum.

→ High oil prices are unprofitable for governments of countries (including the United States) struggling with high inflation.

Tomorrow, at 11:00 GMT+3, the publication of a monthly report on oil prices from the International Energy Agency is scheduled, which could greatly affect the current exchange rate and disrupt the consolidation triangle that is currently in effect.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.