Thu, Sep 14, 2023 @ 02:58 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPJPY reversed up from support level 183.30
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 186.00

GBPJPY recently reversed up from the support level 183.30 (former top of wave i from the end of July) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 183.30 stopped the previous impulse wave ii of wave C from last month.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 186.00 (top of the pervious waves 5 and B).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.