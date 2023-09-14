GBPJPY Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPJPY reversed up from support level 183.30

Likely to rise to resistance level 186.00

GBPJPY recently reversed up from the support level 183.30 (former top of wave i from the end of July) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 183.30 stopped the previous impulse wave ii of wave C from last month.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 186.00 (top of the pervious waves 5 and B).