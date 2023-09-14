GBPJPY Wave Analysis

- GBPJPY reversed up from support level 183.30
- Likely to rise to resistance level 186.00
GBPJPY recently reversed up from the support level 183.30 (former top of wave i from the end of July) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The upward reversal from the support level 183.30 stopped the previous impulse wave ii of wave C from last month.
Given the overriding daily uptrend, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 186.00 (top of the pervious waves 5 and B).