Bitcoin Price Aims Fresh Increase To $28K But Faces Hurdles

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price is eyeing a steady increase toward $28,000.
  • BTC broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $25,820 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is struggling to recover above the 1.0800 resistance.
  • Crude oil prices rallied further toward the $90 level.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price extended downsides and traded below the $26,000 level. However, losses were limited, and BTC/USD found support near $24,850.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price started a fresh increase above the $25,200 and $25,500 levels. It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $25,820. There was a move above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $26,433 swing high to the $24,866 low.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $26,650 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours). A successful close above the $26,650 level might spark a decent increase.

In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $27,500 level. The next stop for Bitcoin bulls may perhaps be near the $28,000 level.

If not, Bitcoin might start another decline below the $25,800 support. The next major support is near the $25,450 level. If there is a downside break and a close below $25,450, Bitcoin might revisit the $24,850 zone.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 225K, versus 216K previous.
  • US Retail Sales for August 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.7% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

