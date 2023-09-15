Gold Price Eyes Recovery While Crude Oil Price Surges

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price is eyeing a fresh increase above the $1,915 resistance level. Crude oil price is surging, and it could climb further higher toward the $92 resistance.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

Gold price started a recovery wave from the $1,900 zone against the US Dollar.

It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,908 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

Crude oil prices rallied above the $88 and $90 resistance levels.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $89.00 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price found support near the $1,900 zone. The price traded as low as $1,900.93 and recently started a recovery wave.

There was a decent move above the 50-hour simple moving average. The bulls pushed the price above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,908. It is now testing the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,930 swing high to the $1,900 low.

The RSI is back above 50 and the price could aim for more gains. Immediate resistance is near the $1,915 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,924 level.

The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,930 swing high to the $1,900 low also sits at $1,925. An upside break above the $1,924 resistance could send Gold price toward $1,930. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $1,950 level.

Initial support on the downside is near the 50-hour simple moving average or $1,908. The first major support is $1,900. The main support is $1,888. If there is a downside break below the $1,888 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $1,865 support.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a strong increase against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $87.70 resistance as mentioned in the previous analysis.

There was a sustained upward move above the $88.50 and $89.50 resistance levels. The bulls pushed the price toward $90.50. The current price action is positive above the 50-hour simple moving average and RSI is near oversold levels.

If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $90.80. The first major resistance is near the $91.20 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $92.00 level.

Conversely, the price might correct gains and test the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $87.68 swing low to the $90.48 high at 89.80. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near a key bullish trend line at $89.00.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $87.68 swing low to the $90.48 high is also near $89.00. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $87.70. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $85.60 support zone.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.