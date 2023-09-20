Wed, Sep 20, 2023 @ 09:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Attempts to Break Sbove 61.8% Fibonacci

NZDUSD Attempts to Break Sbove 61.8% Fibonacci

XM.com
By XM.com
  • NZDUSD halts decline at a fresh 9-month low of 0.5858
  • Hovers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.5510-0.6535 upleg in the past three weeks
  • Positive momentum is picking up, increasing odds for an upside violation of the recent range

NZDUSD had been stuck in a downtrend after posting a five-month high of 0.6410 in mid-July, which resulted in a fresh nine-month low on September 5. Since then, the pair has been consolidating around the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902, with the momentum indicators currently pointing to an impending upside move.

Should buying interest intensify and the pair profoundly closes above the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902, immediate resistance could be found at the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6023. Failing to halt there, the price might then ascend towards the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6144. Further advances could then cease at the 23.6% Fibo of 0.6294.

Alternatively, bearish forces could send the price to revisit its recent nine-month bottom of 0.5858. Diving below that territory, the pair could slide towards the 78.6% Fibo of 0.5730. A violation of that region could open the door for the September 2022 support of 0.5598.

Overall, NZDUSD is showing signs of life after a period of directionless trading. However, the bulls should not get excited unless the price clearly claims the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.