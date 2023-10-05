Thu, Oct 05, 2023 @ 04:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Short Term Rally Still Expected to Fail

EURUSD Short Term Rally Still Expected to Fail

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in EURUSD suggests cycle from 8.30.2023 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Down from 8.30.2023 high, wave ((i)) ended at 1.063 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.0737 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Pair then extended lower in wave ((iii)) with internal subdivision as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 1.0616 and wave (ii) ended at 1.0671. The pair extended lower in wave (iii) towards 1.0569, wave (iv) ended at 1.0609, and wave (v) lower ended at 1.048. This completed wave ((iii)) in higher degree.

Rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 1.0619 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Up from wave ((iii)), wave (a) ended at 1.055 and wave (b) ended at 1.0517. Wave (c) higher ended at 1.0619 which completed wave ((iv)). Pair has resumed lower in wave ((v)). Down from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 1.0447. Wave (ii) rally is in progress to correct cycle from 9.29.2023 high. Internal subdivision of wave (ii) is unfolding as a double three. Up from wave (i), wave w ended at 1.053, and pullback in wave x ended at 1.048. Expect wave y of (ii) to fail below 1.0619 for the next leg lower. As far as pivot at 1.0619 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.

EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

EURUSD Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.