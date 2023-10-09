AUD/USD Can be Searching for Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Aussie with ticker AUDUSD has been bearish since start of the year, with a higher degree A-B-C decline that can be coming into some important support at the 78.6% Fib level. In fact, notice that wave (C) down on 4h chart can still be counted in five waves with a current drop to a new low, with price now testing 38.2% Fib. Deeper support for this final leg down is at 61.8%, near 0.6170. So sooner or later, pair can start bottoming, maybe even with an ending diagonal, but for a change in trend, we will need an impulse back above 0.65 bullish level.