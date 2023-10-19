Ethereum (ETH) Faces Uphill Task, Can Bulls Push It Above $1,600?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Ethereum trimmed most gains and settled below $1,650.

ETH price is struggling to climb above $1,600 and $1,635 on the 4-hour chart.

Bitcoin price is reversing gains that occurred after fake news of spot ETF approval.

Gold price extended its rally and climbed above the $1,950 resistance.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $1,650 support. ETH price tested the $1,500 region and is currently attempting a fresh increase. However, it is facing many hurdles near $1,600.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price recovered from $1,515. There was a move above the $1,550 resistance. The price even spiked toward $1,630 along with Bitcoin after fake news of spot ETF approval hit the market.

Ether trimmed all gains and failed to clear the 50% Fib retracement level downward move from the $1,751 swing high to the $1,516 low.

It is now trading below a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,590. It seems like Ethereum bulls are facing many hurdles near $1,600 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). The next major resistance is near $1,630.

A successful close above the $1,630 level might spark a decent increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $1,660 level. The next stop for the bulls may perhaps be near the $1,750 level.

If not, the price might continue to decline toward the $1,530 level. The next major support is near $1,500, below which the price could slide toward $1,420.

Looking at gold prices, there was a strong increase above the $1,940 and $1,950 resistance levels amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Economic Releases