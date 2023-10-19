Thu, Oct 19, 2023 @ 16:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD Consolidates Above 200-day SMA

BTCUSD Consolidates Above 200-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • BTCUSD reclaims crucial 200-day SMA, posting 2-month high
  • Trades flat in the past few daily sessions
  • Momentum indicators are heavily tilted to the bullish side

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) had been forming a structure of higher highs and higher lows since its bounce off the September bottom of 24,915. Moreover, the price jumped above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after several failed attempts, but this bullish outbreak failed to trigger a rally.

If the bulls keep applying upside pressures, the price could initially test the recent two-month high of 28,985. Even higher, the crucial 30,000 psychological mark could curb further advances. A jump above that zone may pave the way for the April peak of 31,064.

On the flipside, bearish actions could send the price lower to test the 200-day SMA, currently at 28,000. Piercing through that floor, the digital coin may descend towards the October low of 26,500 ahead of the September support of 25,980. Should that barricade fail, the September bottom of 24,915 could provide downside protection.

Overall, BTCUSD has been in a steady advance in the past month, reaching a two-month peak on Wednesday. However, traders should be cautious as the price seems to be approaching overbought conditions.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.