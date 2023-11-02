Thu, Nov 02, 2023 @ 07:09 GMT
Gold Price Hesitates But Still Eyes New All-Time High

Gold Price Hesitates But Still Eyes New All-Time High

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold prices corrected a few points from the $2,010 zone.
  • It broke a key bullish trend line with support near $1,994 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Crude oil prices spiked toward $81.50 before there was a recovery wave.
  • The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold is still following a bullish path above $1,965 amid the Israeli–Hamas war. The price extended its increase above the $2,000 resistance zone.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled above the $1,980 resistance, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

Finally, it traded to a new multi-week high at $2,009 before there was a downside correction. The price declined below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,994 on the same chart. There was a push toward the $1,975 level.

The first major support is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,810 swing low to the $2,009 high at $1,962. If there is a downside break, the price could test the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours).

Any more losses might call for a move toward the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,810 swing low to the $2,009 high at $1,910.

Immediate resistance is near the $2,010 level. The first major resistance is $2,040. An upside break above the $2,040 level could send the price soaring toward the $2,080 resistance. The next major resistance is near the $2,120 level, above which Gold could test $2,200.

Looking at crude oil prices, there was a downside reaction toward the $81.50 level before the bulls appeared and protected more downsides.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany Manufacturing PMI for Oct 2023 – Forecast 40.7, versus 40.7 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for Oct 2023 – Forecast 43.0, versus 43.0 previous.
  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.25%, versus 5.25% previous.
