Fri, Nov 03, 2023 @ 12:11 GMT
Central Banks Pause Rates. Markets Await NFP

Central Banks Pause Rates. Markets Await NFP

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The Federal Reserve decided unanimously to maintain interest rates at 5.25-5.50%, a highly anticipated move that retains significant implications for monetary policy’s future course. Despite this decision, the FOMC refrained from definitively ruling out potential future rate hikes, leaving room for policy adjustments. During his press conference, Chair Jerome Powell expressed deep concerns about ongoing inflation, implying that the current policy might not be restrictive enough. Rising bond yields also captured the Fed’s attention, contributing to tightening financial conditions.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Bank of England (BOE) took a similar stance by holding existing interest rates, following a series of consecutive rate hikes from December 2021 to August 2022. The UK grapples with high inflation, which surged to 6.7% in September, significantly exceeding the BOE’s 2% target, similar to the US and Europe. Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, remains uncomfortably high at 6.1% for the UK. The country maintains a 15-year high interest rate of 5.25%, and it remains to be seen how this would impact the NFP release.

USDCAD – H4 Timeframe

USDCAD began a steady decline a short while ago, and the drop is currently approaching a demand zone. When price reaches the demand zone, I expect to see a bullish rally because the demand zone overlaps with other confluences like; the 200-period moving average, trendline support, and the bullish array of the moving averages indicating a bullish trend is at play.

Analyst’s Expectations:

  • Direction: Bullish
  • Target: 1.38349
  • Invalidation: 1.35614

EURUSD – H4 Timeframe

At this time, we can see the price action on the 4-Hour timeframe of the EURUSD chart returning to the previous high where we have a supply zone. My expectation is that the bullish move will be rejected from the supply zone, back to the 50-period moving average.

Analyst’s Expectations:

  • Direction: Bearish
  • Target: 1.06024
  • Invalidation: 1.06968

GBPUSD – H4 Timeframe

GBPUSD’s 4-Hour timeframe chart provides a much cleaner price action compared to the EURUSD chart of the same period. Here on GBPUSD we see the supply zone clearly at the 76% of the Fibonacci retracement as the price action slowly approaches it. The bearish moving average array is also quite clear.

Analyst’s Expectations:

  • Direction: Bearish
  • Target: 1.21124
  • Invalidation: 1.22916

CONCLUSION

The trading of CFDs comes at a risk. To succeed, you have to manage risks properly. To avoid costly mistakes while you look to trade these opportunities, be sure to do your due diligence and manage your risk appropriately.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

